Pat Shurmur finalizes deal to become Broncos’ offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Pat Shurmur was not out of work long.

He wasn’t hired as a head coach, but the Broncos on Tuesday finalized their deal for him to become their offensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

According to Rapoport, Shurmur spent the past 24 hours in the facility at work.

The former Giants head coach replaces Rich Scangarello after his one season as Denver’s offensive coordinator.

The Broncos, who started three quarterbacks, finished 28th in points scored and total offense.

After working with rookie Daniel Jones with the Giants, Shurmur will have Drew Lock in Denver. Lock showed promise in five starts as a rookie, going 4-1 with 1,020 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

UPDATE 5:55 P.M. ET: The Broncos announced the deal with Shurmur.