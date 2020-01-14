Paul DePodesta: There’s a cost to turnover, we have to get this right

Getty Images

After Kevin Stefanski’s first press conference as the Browns head coach, the team’s chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta hit the podium to answer questions.

Stefanski denied a report that he will be required to turn in weekly game plans to the team’s analytics department and DePodesta said during his press conference that he thinks there’s a “warped view” of the role analytics play in the team. He called them a framework to make decisions by providing more information to those making the decisions.

DePodesta said that he believes his role is to implement a “shared vision” between all parts of the team’s football operation and said that the next General Manager will have a lot to do with shaping that operation. He also said he expects to sign an extension soon as the team tries to avoid the kind of upheaval that’s been a regular part of business under owner Jimmy Haslam.

“There’s a cost to turnover. We have to get this right,” DePodesta said.

It’s been a long time since the Browns have gotten it right and it will take more than optimistic press conferences to dispel doubts that this time will be any different, but they’ll have to fill the time for the near future.