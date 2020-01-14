Paul DePodesta: There’s a cost to turnover, we have to get this right

Posted by Josh Alper on January 14, 2020, 2:33 PM EST
After Kevin Stefanski’s first press conference as the Browns head coach, the team’s chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta hit the podium to answer questions.

Stefanski denied a report that he will be required to turn in weekly game plans to the team’s analytics department and DePodesta said during his press conference that he thinks there’s a “warped view” of the role analytics play in the team. He called them a framework to make decisions by providing more information to those making the decisions.

DePodesta said that he believes his role is to implement a “shared vision” between all parts of the team’s football operation and said that the next General Manager will have a lot to do with shaping that operation. He also said he expects to sign an extension soon as the team tries to avoid the kind of upheaval that’s been a regular part of business under owner Jimmy Haslam.

“There’s a cost to turnover. We have to get this right,” DePodesta said.

It’s been a long time since the Browns have gotten it right and it will take more than optimistic press conferences to dispel doubts that this time will be any different, but they’ll have to fill the time for the near future.

6 responses to “Paul DePodesta: There’s a cost to turnover, we have to get this right

  1. DePodesta demanded that he gets weekly press conferences now. Too funny!

    Yeah, Stefanski will really have the players respect with DePodesta undercutting him every step of the way.

    Hilarious!

  2. So, by GM, they’re looking for someone to implement DePodesta’s personnel strategy and work with DePodesta’s coach. It sounds like they already have a GM.

  3. So what if the HC has to show his plans to the Analytics team?
    Maybe they can find tendencies that are predictable.
    Maybe they can find weaknesses.
    Tht can benefit the HC because he can make changes if he sees fit.

    It may be irritating at times, but if it helps win 1 game a season then its worth it.

    HCs should use analytics, and some of them are old school and ignorant and stubborn and don’t.

    When he was with the Jets Rex Ryan would punt when trailing by a lot in the 4th quarter. He would lose with honor. But if a 4th down conversion is successful its possible to win the game.

    If Brian Schottenheimer uses Russel Wilson in the same way (such as running more in the 2nd half) then maybe other teams analytics departments pick up on that.

    If DePodesta is trying to publicly undermine the HC then the owner should put a stop to that. And the future GM shouldn’t like it much either.

  5. cjmcfootball says:
    January 14, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    If Brian Schottenheimer uses Russel Wilson in the same way (such as running more in the 2nd half) then maybe other teams analytics departments pick up on that.

    Just because the analytics say so, you think they should have Baker Mayfield running more? Not every QB can run like Wilson.

