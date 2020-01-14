Report: Browns will hire Steve Wilks or Joe Woods as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Browns reportedly had Wade Phillips and George Edwards on their list of defensive coordinator candidates. The list, though, has narrowed.

Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports that new coach Kevin Stefanski will hire either Steve Wilks or Joe Woods as his defensive coordinator.

The team is expected to have a decision soon, Trotter adds.

Wilks, the Browns’ current defensive coordinator, would have gotten the job last year had the Browns hired Stefanski then.

Wilks, 50, was the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018. He previously has served as an assistant coach with the Bears, Chargers and Panthers, including as the defensive coordinator in Carolina in 2017.

Woods is in his first season as the 49ers’ defensive backs/passing game coordinator. He joined San Francisco after spending four seasons with the Broncos, two as defensive coordinator and two as defensive backs coach.

Woods also has served on the staffs of the Raiders, Vikings and Buccaneers in his career.