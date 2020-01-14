Report: Hines Ward, Bobby Engram interested in Eagles wide receiver coach job

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are in search of a new wide receivers coach after releasing Carson Walch and offensive coordinator Mike Groh a week ago after their playoff exit to the Seattle Seahawks.

As it turns out, a former Seahawk wide receiver and a Hall of Famer wide out that made his career on the west side of the state of Pennsylvania are among the candidates interested in the job.

According to Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward and former Seahawks receiver Bobby Engram are being considered for the opening on Doug Pederson’s coaching staff.

Both Ward and Engram currently holding coaching positions in the NFL. Ward joined Adam Gase’s staff with the New York Jets this season as an offensive assistant. Engram has coached both wide receivers and tight ends under John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens. He has been with the team since 2014.

Ward and Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley were also teammates for two seasons with the Steelers in 2004-05 as Pittsburgh would beat Engram’s Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

Whomever gets the job with be the fifth wide receivers coach for the Eagles in as many seasons. Greg Lewis, Groh, Gunter Brewer and Walch have each held the position over the previous four years.