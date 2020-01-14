Report: Panthers to hire Joe Brady away from LSU

Getty Images

Joe Brady helped LSU win a national title on Monday night and his next goal will be helping the Panthers win a Super Bowl.

Brady was the passing game coordinator for the national champions this season and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he has begun telling people he will be leaving the school for a job on Matt Rhule’s staff in Carolina.

There’s been chatter about Brady making the jump back to the NFL for the last couple of weeks. He was an offensive assistant with the Saints in 2017 and 2018 before making the move to Baton Rouge to help build the Tigers’ passing offense.

Joe Burrow’s Heisman trophy and 60 touchdown passes make it easy to understand why teams would want to have him as a leading part of the group putting together their offense. There’s no mention of a specific title, which will likely be answered much sooner than ones about who will be playing quarterback when that offense is on the field next season.