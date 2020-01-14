Report: Raiders replacing line coach with Rod Marinelli

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 14, 2020, 2:31 PM EST
Getty Images

The Raiders are swapping out playing experience for coaching experience on their defensive line.

According to Jim Trotter of NFL Network, the Raiders are firing defensive line coach Brentson Buckner.

To replace him, they’re expected to hire former Cowboys defensive coordinator and line coach Rod Marinelli.

The 70-year-old Marinelli was Gruden’s assistant head coach and line coach in Tampa Bay from 2002-05, before he left to become head coach of the Lions.

The Raiders seemed to make progress this year under Buckner, improving from 13 sacks in 2018 to 32, and going from 30th against the run to eighth.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Report: Raiders replacing line coach with Rod Marinelli

  1. This one’s a bit of a head-scratcher, given the DL’s major improvement under Buckner. I just hope Marinelli can do even better.

  2. I think the question most of us are interested in seeing answered is who will be the QB next year? Bridgewater? Brady? Brees?

  4. Get rid of Buckner who improved the line tremendously but keep Paul Guenther as coordinator? Makes no sense, Marinelli should’ve been the new DC. Meanwhile Cable and Olson are collecting paychecks and we see the same lackluster product on the field.

  6. This is the coach you fire? Run D was so much better. Thought everyone but Mayowa improved as season went on and the analytics rate Hall and Hurst way better than counting stats. Plus, seemed like a guy you would bust your ass for in Hard Knocks.

  8. Interesting as the line performed very well. Perhaps it may be the lack of growth from Ferrell. Or, his style was a bit harsh, maybe didn’t fit well with the personalities of the DLine. Either way, very interesting move. Marinelli has a ton of experience, he will be a good fit to the staff.

  9. Could be a ploy to make him Defensive coordinator and send Gunther packing, but still a mysterious move considering how much our D-Line improved—must suck getting pulled into the office thinking you are going to get a RAISE but u get FIRED instead—He got CHUCKIED!

  10. I know he was a fan favorite but it’s not like the line ever performed well. They went from the worst to one of the worst with a talent upgrade.

  12. Considering that a 4th round pick in Maxx Crosby could easily be the defensive rookie of the year when coming out of preseason he was in a limited role says something about the defense line. Whether it was more Guenther than Buckner that would be internal to the Raiders.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!