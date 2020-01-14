Report: Raiders replacing line coach with Rod Marinelli

Getty Images

The Raiders are swapping out playing experience for coaching experience on their defensive line.

According to Jim Trotter of NFL Network, the Raiders are firing defensive line coach Brentson Buckner.

To replace him, they’re expected to hire former Cowboys defensive coordinator and line coach Rod Marinelli.

The 70-year-old Marinelli was Gruden’s assistant head coach and line coach in Tampa Bay from 2002-05, before he left to become head coach of the Lions.

The Raiders seemed to make progress this year under Buckner, improving from 13 sacks in 2018 to 32, and going from 30th against the run to eighth.