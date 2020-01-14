Seahawks center played half a season with stress fracture

Getty Images

Such is the story of the 2019 Seahawks, that even the guys who were replacing the injured players finished with injuries of their own.

The latest such story is center Joey Hunt.

Hunt told Joe Fann of NBCSportsNorthwest.com that he played through a stress fracture in his fibula since Week Nine. He also had a dislocated finger on his right hand Sunday against the Packers, which he suffered on the second snap of the game.

Hunt said his finger was pointing sideways, he had it popped back into place, but then he had to keep doing it himself throughout the game. That’s kind of nasty.

Hunt had taken over at center after Justin Britt tore his ACL, starting 10 games this year.

Playing in pain was a common theme for the banged-up team, as Jadeveon Clowney was dealing with a core muscle injury which likely needs surgery, and left tackle Duane Brown returned less than three weeks after knee surgery.