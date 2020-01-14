Titans appreciate that Nashville “woke up” in support of them

Getty Images

When Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was discussing his team’s underdog status in a road game against the Ravens last week, Vrabel said it suited his team well because “there’s 20,000 of the other team’s fans” at their home games so it didn’t put them in unfamiliar surroundings.

Vrabel was right about how his team would handle the game in Baltimore and it seems that a few more Nashville residents have taken notice of the team’s run. There were fans at the airport to greet the Titans upon their return from beating the Ravens and cornerback Logan Ryan said the best part of the run is “that Nashville is behind us.”

“The city woke up,” Ryan said, via the Tennessean. “They’re believing in us, and we feel the energy, and we want to keep it rolling.”

Titans fans won’t get to show up in droves for a home playoff game this year, but extending the run to the Super Bowl should help the Titans pack Nissan Stadium with their fans once they do get back to playing on their own turf.