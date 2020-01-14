Titans not looking beyond this week, with focus squarely on Chiefs

Getty Images

Nashville finally “woke up” to the Titans. The Titans are the only team among the four remaining teams never to have won a Super Bowl, so they have their fans dreaming of a Lombardi Trophy.

But to even get back into the big game, the Titans will have to win the AFC Championship Game. So they are not dreaming of Miami, but instead focusing on Kansas City.

“We have to really remember what got us here, that is the main thing,” safety Kevin Byard said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “Really, just understanding that even though we are so close [to the Super Bowl], we are still so far away. The reason that we are here now, being that we were 2-4 – everybody thought the sky was falling. But we kept telling each other: Hey, let’s just get to 1-0 this week and it’s been a formula that has been working for us. So why change now? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s the mentality we have to take.”

The Chiefs haven’t lost since a Nov. 10 game at Nissan Stadium when the Titans beat them 35-32. Kansas City has won seven in a row.

The Titans know this game will prove even tougher than that game, which is why the Chiefs have the Titans’ full attention.

“You can’t get to somewhere without taking care of business first,” said linebacker Wesley Woodyard, who played for the Broncos in Super Bowl 50. “You can’t walk outside of your house unless you open up the door. So this is the first step and the only step that we have to make sure we take care of, because this is the only game that really matters right now.”