Trent Taylor hopeful to be ready for spring workouts for 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor is powerless to help his team this year as they’re on the cusp of reaching the Super Bowl for a second time in the last eight seasons.

According to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, Taylor has had to undergo five surgeries on his foot after developing an infection in the area after a secondary procedure. Taylor had surgery prior to training camp to address a Jones fracture. The area became irritated and the follow-up procedure led to infection.

Taylor underwent three more surgeries to treat the infection with antibiotics and remains in a walking boot and on crutches.

“It could always be worse,” Taylor said.

Taylor is hoping he’ll be ready to go for the team’s OTA workouts in the spring.

Taylor had compiled 69 receptions for 645 yards and three touchdowns in 29 games played over the last two season for the 49ers.