Tua Tagovailoa expected to be healthy, throwing by April

Getty Images

NFL teams in need of a quarterback have questions about Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa was expected to be a high first-round choice until he injured his hip in a Nov. 16 game against Mississippi State.

But Tagovailoa’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, offered good news Tuesday.

Steinberg told Mike Rodak of al.com that Tagovailoa is expected to be healthy by April, in time for a throwing session in front of NFL scouts before the draft. Steinberg said the anticipation is a 40-minute session with Tagovaiola making 60-80 throws.

Tagovaiola needed immediate surgery after dislocating his hip and fracturing the posterior wall. Steinberg said doctors are “quite sure” Tagovaiola will make a full recovery.

“Teams are very used to dealing with the fact that players are hurt and they’ll come along,” Steinberg said. “The draft is a projection as to what a player will be over the next 10-12 years. It’s not necessarily a merit badge for great college performance.”

The draft begins April 23 in Las Vegas.