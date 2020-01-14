Washington promotes Tim Gribble

Getty Images

The continued remaking of the Washington front office continued Tuesday with an in-house promotion.

The team announced that Tim Gribble had been promoted to director of college scouting.

He’s been with the team 19 years, working alongside new vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith. Gribble had been promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2017, after 11 years as an area scout.

Smith was promoted this week, helping to fill in some of the blanks after the firing of former team president Bruce Allen, and moving Doug Williams out of personnel. They also brought in former Panthers cap guy Rob Rogers, who will replace Eric Schaffer in that area.