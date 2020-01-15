Aaron Rodgers: Playing 49ers made us realize how good they are

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he and his teammates know all too well how tough a test the 49ers are.

The Packers lost to the 49ers 37-8 in the regular season, and Rodgers said today that he is well aware of just how good an opponent they’re facing in the NFC Championship Game.

“You realize playing against them how good they are,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers added, however, that he always believed the Packers would get another shot at the 49ers.

“At the time, they had a two-game lead after that game, plus obviously the tiebreaker, so just calculating things in my head, I figured if we got to the playoffs and made a run we’d probably have to beat them in their place at some point,” Rodgers said. “Sure enough we’re back in a situation where we have to do it to get to the Super Bowl.”