Baltimore medical examiner investigating fan death at Titans-Ravens game

Posted by Mike Florio on January 15, 2020, 10:08 AM EST
The possibility of serious injury or death isn’t a risk that reasonably should be assumed by people who purchase tickets for sporting events, but all too often (if the ideal standard is none) someone dies at a ballgame.

On Saturday night, 30-year-old Mike Kahler fell and died in the upper deck of M&T Bank Stadium. Via Justin Fenton of the Baltimore Sun, the Baltimore medical examiner has opened an investigation.

Toxicology testing will be a key part of the review. Local law enforcement agencies, for whatever reason, aren’t investigating the situation. The Ravens contend that Kahler stumbled on the steps leading to his seat.

It’s a tragic outcome, regardless of how it happened. But it’s important to understand what happened in order to potentially prevent something like this from happening again.

7 responses to “Baltimore medical examiner investigating fan death at Titans-Ravens game

  2. i mean, i (even when not drinking) have stumbled on some of those stairs leading up to my nosebleed seats in various stadiums. there is so much happening and so many people that it’s easy to get distracted going up and down those stairs. and since police aren’t investigating that would lead me to believe he simply fell, not something malicious took place. tragic, but it happens.

  3. Situations like this that make you continue to lose respect for the legal process and decision making by the police . You have a 30yr old man fall to his death in a stadium yet the police deem it not worthy of an investigation . I would think an investigation would be an immediate response to eliminate the possibility of him being pushed or was he over served which led to the fall among other issues that could have contributed to this unfortunate incident . Since the stadium is owned by the Baltimore Stadium Authority who carry a lot of political clout the first priority of the police wasn’t investigating the circumstances that led to the fall but to minimize the liability of Baltimore Stadium Authority . Once again an example justice being dictated by money and clout instead letting the facts decide the outcome . Glad the Baltimore medical examiner has the guts not to go along with the beyond ridiculous decision not to investigate such a serious incident .

  4. There have been a few too many people that have fallen and died at that stadium. I went to a concert there back in 2000 (I think) and someone fell off a ledge and died that day.

  6. 2 different stories being told, local news states immediate 3 min response by stadium personnel, family states 15 to 18 minutes until someone got there. Guy was 6’6 or so and didn’t even fit on gurney, so they had issues from beginning. Tragic loss of life on a simple slip and fall, head struck, brain bleed.

  7. 30 years old what a shame. Incidents like this are why we should all treasure those we love very day and be kind to them. You never know when they may be suddenly gone.

