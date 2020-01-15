Baltimore medical examiner investigating fan death at Titans-Ravens game

Getty Images

The possibility of serious injury or death isn’t a risk that reasonably should be assumed by people who purchase tickets for sporting events, but all too often (if the ideal standard is none) someone dies at a ballgame.

On Saturday night, 30-year-old Mike Kahler fell and died in the upper deck of M&T Bank Stadium. Via Justin Fenton of the Baltimore Sun, the Baltimore medical examiner has opened an investigation.

Toxicology testing will be a key part of the review. Local law enforcement agencies, for whatever reason, aren’t investigating the situation. The Ravens contend that Kahler stumbled on the steps leading to his seat.

It’s a tragic outcome, regardless of how it happened. But it’s important to understand what happened in order to potentially prevent something like this from happening again.