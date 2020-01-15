Bears hire John DeFilippo as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Bears have hired John DeFilippo as their quarterbacks coach and promoted incumbent quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone to passing game coordinator, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Bears interviewed DeFilippo for their head coaching vacancy in 2018, hiring Matt Nagy instead. DeFilippo then spent one season as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator and one as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator.

DeFilippo began his NFL coaching career in 2005 with the Giants as an offensive quality control coach. After two seasons there, he became the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach from 2007-08.

DeFilippo, 41, also has served as the quarterbacks coach of the Raiders a second time from 2012-14, as offensive coordinator of the Browns in 2015 and as quarterbacks coach of the Eagles in 2016-17.

Ragone, 40, spent four seasons as the Bears’ quarterbacks coach.

He was the Titans’ quarterbacks coach in 2013. He joined the Bears from Washington where he spent the 2015 season as an offensive quality control coach.