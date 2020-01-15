Bill Vinovich set to referee Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

We are waiting to find out which two teams will meet in Miami for the chance to win Super Bowl LIV, but there is word on who will be leading the officiating crew for the game.

FootballZebras.com reports that the referee for the final game of the 2019 season will be Bill Vinovich. It will be Vinovich’s second Super Bowl assignment as he also worked Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and Seahawks.

Vinovich will be working with a mixed crew and none of the others work with him during the regular season. They are umpire Barry Anderson, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Michael Banks, back judge Greg Steed, down judge Kent Payne and side judge Boris Cheek.

Anderson is the only member of the crew making his debut, Payne and Cheek are working their third Super Bowls and Johnson, Banks and Steed are in the game for the second time. It is the most experienced officiating crew for a Super Bowl since 1999.