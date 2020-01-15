Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle make Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame chose to have a Centennial Class in 2020 in honor of the NFL’s 100th season and the full list of inductees was announced on Wednesday.

Ten members of the group were former players who were Seniors candidates. As previously noted, that group included Donnie Shell, Alex Karras, Winston Hill, Harold Carmichael and Jim Covert. The others who made it via that route are Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle.

Dillon played for the Packers from 1952-1959 and holds the franchise record for career interceptions. He was a four-time All-Pro and accomplished all he did on the field despite missing one eye.

Harris anchored the Cowboys defense as a safety in the 1970s and played the position well enough to be listed to the NFL’s All-Decade team. He was a four-time All-Pro and has a pair of Super Bowl rings.

Slater played both ways in the league’s earliest days as a member of the Milwaukee Badgers, Rock Island Independents and Chicago Cardinals from 1922-1931.

Speedie was a member of the Browns from 1946-1952. He led the league — AAFC or NFL, depending on the year — in receptions four times and took part in six title games.

George Halas called Sprinkle the best pass rusher he ever saw during his 12 years with the Bears in the 1940s and 1950s. He and Speedie were both named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1940s.