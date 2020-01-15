Brad Childress won’t return to the Bears in 2020

Getty Images

Brad Childress has spent the last two years serving as an offensive advisor to Bears head coach Matt Nagy, but he won’t be around for Nagy’s third year in Chicago.

Childress told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he will not be returning to the team. Childress was not expected back with the team in 2019 either as he took a job coaching in the AAF, but left before that doomed league’s first season got underway.

Childress was talking to Cabot because he was an early mentor to new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and didn’t rule out playing a similar role in Stefanski’s first season in Cleveland.

“I’d have to wait till we we cross that bridge,” Childress said. “I think the world of Kevin and that’s not out there right now. Getting into hypotheticals is really hard for a football coach.”

Childress said it is valuable for a head coach to have someone trustworthy to serve as a sounding board, although he added he ultimately thinks Stefanski has others in mind for that role in Cleveland.