Broncos fire QB coach T.C. McCartney

Getty Images

The Broncos have officially installed Pat Shurmur as their new offensive coordinator and they’ll likely be announcing the hire of a new quarterbacks coach as well.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos have fired quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney. McCartney was hired last year after the team named Rich Scangarello their offensive coordinator.

McCartney also worked with Scangarello as an assistant on the 49ers offensive staff in 2017 and 2018. He’s also worked for the Browns, LSU and the Universaity of Colorado, where his father Sal Aunese was a quarterback and his grandfather Bill McCartney was a longtime head coach.

With the change from Scangarello to Shurmur now official, there may be more departures from the 2019 offensive staff in the near future.