Chiefs’ Anthony Hitchens says hitting Derrick Henry low is the key to tackling him

Getty Images

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens says the Chiefs know how to tackle Titans running back Derrick Henry.

“Hit him low. All legal within the game, but hit him lower,” Hitchens said.

When the Titans and Chiefs met in the regular season, Henry ran wild, gaining 188 yards. But Hitchens thinks the Chiefs played fairly well against Henry.

“We held him pretty good for three and a half quarters, then he busted a 70-yard run on us. So try not to let that happen again and play four quarters of good defense and I think we’ll be alright,” Hitchens said.

Hitchens’ memory of that game isn’t quite right: Henry’s long run, a 68-yard touchdown, was in the third quarter, not the fourth. And Henry had a total of 10 first downs in the game. So the Chiefs are going to need to hit Henry low a lot more on Sunday than they did the last time the teams met.