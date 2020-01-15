Clemson wideout Tee Higgins declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Getty Images

This year’s draft appears to be deep in receiving targets, and another high-level one just entered the mix.

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins just announced that he was giving up his final season in college to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Higgins was a consistent big-play threat for the Tigers last season, averaging 19.8 yards per receptions.

He caught 59 passes for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

He’s part of a strong lineage of receivers in recent years, which includes DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, and Mike Williams.