Cowboys hire former Giants tight ends coach

Getty Images

There’s coaching movement within the NFC East, but not the big name some wondered about.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cowboys are hiring Giants tight ends coach Lunda Wells.

Wells has been with the Giants the last eight seasons, the last two as tight ends coach. He was their assistant offensive line coach from 2013-17.

New Giants coach Joe Judge has talked to some other members of Pat Shurmur’s staff about hanging around, but apparently didn’t mind Wells going to work for a divisional opponent.