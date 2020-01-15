Donnie Shell elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The 1970s Steelers defense will be getting another Hall of Famer this year.

Safety Donnie Shell was one of 10 Seniors candidates selected to the Hall as part of this year’s special Centennial Class. Shell had been a finalist for election through regular channels in 2002, but fell short of election.

Shell was a member of all four Steelers Super Bowl champions in the 1970s and was named a first-team All-Pro three times during his 14 years with Pittsburgh. Shell had 51 career interceptions in the regular season and recorded at least five interceptions every year from 1979 to 1984 while adding two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 19 career postseason games.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said this week that he expects the team to play in the Hall of Fame Game with former coach Bill Cowher already part of the Centennial Class and former safety Troy Polamalu expected to be elected in his first year of eligibility. Shell’s selection should all but ensure that black and yellow are primary colors in Canton this summer.