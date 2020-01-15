Drew Pearson angry about exclusion from Centennial Class

January 15, 2020
The Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL Network turned the reveal of the Hall’s Centennial Class into a two-hour television show Wednesday morning.

And while that might have helped their ratings, it didn’t sit well with at least one of the guys who wasn’t named.

Via video from Jonah Javad of WFAA, former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson was visibly angry when the 13 names were read and his was not among them.

“They broke my heart. They broke my heart,” Pearson said, in what appears to be a house full of friends and supporters and at least one television camera. “And they did it like this. They strung it out like this.”

Pearson was a first-team All-Decade receiver for the 1970s, and the only first-team member of that list who has not been voted into the Hall already. Second-team 1970s All-Decade wideout Harold Carmichael was one of the 10 players named during Wednesday morning’s show.

Pearson’s personal unhappiness is to be expected. And as much as everyone enjoyed seeing the emotional moments when Hall president David Baker congratulates new members of the Hall, there is an inevitable flip side when these announcements are played as reality shows.

And we got a glimpse of that in real time Wednesday.

  1. Not a Cowboys fan, but Drew Pearson made some incredible plays and was a force against my Packers back in the day. He is right, and now he can win again by being the bigger man. We support you Drew.

  3. Ridiculous decision by the HOF. The Hall looks foolish by omitting the only player of the All Decade Team. His stats are better than Swann’s, who is rightfully in. He was Roger’s go-to WR. Was an integral part of the 70s Cowboys engine. Terrible decision.

  6. If the only thing keeping Clay Matthews out of the Hall is not going to a Super Bowl (nickname for the NFL Championship which the Browns are 4 time winners of!!) That is complete BS! His numbers are as good or better than a whole bunch of the HOFers.

  9. as a 3X AP all pro first team he should be disappointed. Not as much as Leroy Butler who was a 4X AP all pro first team

  10. Sounds like hes more embarrassed than upset. Especially having all that family and friends there with him expecting to be inducted. Oh well. . . .

  11. 1st team all decade. Ten years at the top of his game……

    This man played games in an era when playing was tougher and more vicious and he doesn’t get in? and a second Team next decade man gets in???

    Smells…….rotten

  12. Carmichael should have been 1st team all decade over Pearson anyway. His numbers dont come close to the big man.

  13. Absolute disgrace. These top 70s receivers were amazing. They didn’t get 15 balls thrown at them a game. Pearson would constantly make 3 or 4 catches a game. And they were all big money plays. Drops? Not an option. His was literally the most clutch, with the game on the line, receiver you would ever see.
    Too bad so many Cowboy greats were left out of the hall because of the Steelers dominance.
    But Carmichael? Dude might have caught 2 passes in his life that meant anything and the Eagles won no SB with him. Cliff Branch not being selected is a travesty as well. Carmichael? SMH.

  14. It is outrageous. Harold Carmichael was great..but Drew was THE receiver for Superbowl teams. Think 70 Cowboys and it is Staubach, Pearson, Dorsett. Really speechless here. Different era so different state, but for that era Pearson was a top receiver.

  15. these HOF’s are very political…someone on the committee doesn’t like the Cowboys or some other random excuse. Not a Cowboys fan, but Pearsn was GREAT. HOF’s are a farce to me.

