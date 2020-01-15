Grant Delpit going from LSU to the NFL

Getty Images

Safety Grant Delpit helped LSU win a national title in New Orleans on Monday night anf the next game he plays in the Superdome will be as an NFL player.

Delpit announced on Wednesday that he will forego his remaining eligibility at LSU in order to enter the 2020 draft. It’s not a surprising decision for one of the nation’s top safety prospects.

Delpit won the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in the country during the 2019 season. He had 65 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Tigers in his final collegiate campaign.

There are expected to be other early draft entries out of LSU this year, but no other players have formally declared since their season ended late on Monday night. They have until Friday to throw their hats in the ring.