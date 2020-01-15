Happy 41st birthday, Drew Brees

Getty Images

Few football players have played at a high level beyond their 40th birthdays. Two currently are.

Tom Brady just concluded a season at the age of 42. As of today, Drew Brees is 41.

Brees had one of the best seasons of his career in 2019, despite missing five games with a thumb injury. He passed Peyton Manning as the all-time leader in passing touchdowns, with Tom Brady, who also passed Manning, not far behind.

Like Brady, Brees is due to become a free agent. First, he must decide whether he wants to play. Then, the Saints must decide whether they still want him.

They should, but if they have to choose between Brees and Taysom Hill, who knows? Hill has an untapped upside, and he will be around a lot longer than Brees. If the Saints once again pay Brees, who has $21.3 million in dead money that is due to hit the cap this year from past contracts, they may not be able to match an offer than Hill would receive as a restricted free agent.

If Brees wants to play and the Saints want to move on, things could get dicey. Brees ultimately may have to look for another landing spot, and in the same year that Brady without Belichick vs. Belichick without Brady could take center stage, Brees without Payton vs. Payton without Brees could end up leading the undercard.