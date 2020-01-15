Harold Carmichael elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has been slowly rolling out the announcement of the full list of people elected as part of the 15-person Centennial Class and one of the names to come out thus far is former Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael.

Carmichael was a seventh-round pick in 1971 who would go on to play 13 seasons in Philadelphia. Carmichael would be selected to four Pro Bowls over that span and he would help the Eagles advance to Super Bowl XV after the 1980 season.

Carmichael was also named the NFL’s Man of the Year that season and he finished his career with 590 catches for 8,985 yards and 79 touchdowns. Those numbers ranked high on the NFL’s all-time lists when he retired, but he’s steadily moved down the list in recent years even as he remains the Eagles’ all-time leader in all three categories.

Despite all that, Carmichael was never a finalist for Hall of Fame selection until making it as a Seniors candidate this year.