Jameis Winston wearing cast on right thumb

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston dealt with a right thumb injury in the final weeks of the regular season that caused him to wear a cast at times during the week for preventative reasons.

The injury never kept Winston from playing in games and he’s now sporting a more substantial cast now that the season is over. In videos posted to his Instagram story, Winston can be seen with a cast that covers his thumb and hand while running up his forearm.

Winston’s play didn’t appear to be affected by his thumb, which is to say that he remained the boom or bust phenomenon that accounted for 5,109 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns while also throwing 30 interceptions. That should mean he’ll be set for any and all offseason work.

Where he’ll be doing that work is one of the big questions for the Buccaneers offseason as Winston is set for free agency and the team has already started doing some posturing about their desire to bring him back in 2020.