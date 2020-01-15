Jim Covert, Winston Hill make it to the Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is announcing the members of their special Centennial Class on Wednesday morning and a couple of offensive linemen were among the first names announced.

Former Bears tackle Jim Covert and former Jets tackle Winston Hill have been elected to the Hall. Both Seniors candidates were first-time finalists as part of this process.

Covert was a two-time first-team All-Pro and a key member of the Bears team that won Super Bowl XX. The 1983 first-round pick was also named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1980s after helping the Bears lead league in rushing in his first four professional seasons.

Hill was drafted by the Colts in 1963, but opted to go to the AFL as a member of the Jets. That meant he got to beat the Colts while starting at left tackle and protecting Joe Namath in Super Bowl III. Hill, who died in 2016, had streak of 174 starts interrupted by his retirement.

Ten Seniors candidates, two coaches and three contributors were elected to the Hall as part of the Centennial Class.