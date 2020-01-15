Joe Burrow: Odell Beckham Jr. was giving away real money

Getty Images

The morning after LSU won the national championship, video emerged of Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. giving cash to members of the LSU football team. LSU quickly called the money fake, because what else were they going to say? (Other than, you know, the truth.)

Appearing on Pardon My Take in an interview taped on Tuesday morning at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET, now former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said that Beckham was indeed handing out cash to players.

“I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yes,” Burrow said, regarding whether he got some of it.

It’s not a problem for players without eligibility. It is a potential problem for players who intend to continue playing college football, based on the NCAA’s outdated, hypocritical rules that prevent the men who generate billions from getting paid any amount.

LSU’s laughable effort to sidestep the problem may work, because it’s a bad look for the NCAA to chase around every instance of a player getting some walking-around money at a time when they’re not paid for the contributions, sacrifices, and risks. That still doesn’t make it any less brazenly stupid for Beckham to be dishing out cash handshakes with cameras present.

For a guy who claims that he receives too much scrutiny from the media, Beckham does plenty to put himself in line or it. With the latest example coming hours before the Browns announced their latest new head coach, it’s a reminder that Kevin Stefanski needs to figure out what to do with Beckham, whose thirst for the football and for attention could make him, as the Giants concluded a year ago, more trouble than he’s worth.