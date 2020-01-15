Justin Jefferson joins group leaving LSU for the draft

Getty Images

LSU’s annual exodus of players leaving school for the NFL Draft is officially off and running.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson joined safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Patrick Queen in declaring his intention to begin his professional career this April. He made his decision known in an interview with Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

“We just had a perfect year,” Jefferson said. “We won the national championship and set records. We had a lot of awards and did it with our team. I feel like it was the best way to go.”

Jefferson did his part to help set those records. He caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns as part of the prolific Tigers offense. He capped that run with nine catches for 108 yards in last Monday’s 42-25 win over Clemson.