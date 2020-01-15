Kylin Hill changes his mind, will return to Mississippi State

Getty Images

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill announced in December that the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl would be his final college game.

Hill announced Wednesday he changed his mind.

“When I stepped off the field after the final game of the season last month, I thought it was my last time in maroon and white,” Hill wrote on social media. “After careful consideration, I’ve decided to return to Mississippi State for my senior season.”

The deadline to enter the 2020 NFL Draft is Friday, but it provides for a 72-hour reconsider period. Players that don’t sign with an agent have until Monday to return to school.

Hill leads the SEC in rushing yards with 1,350. He also has scored 11 touchdowns from scrimmage this season.

In three seasons, Hill has 437 carries for 2,477 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding 44 catches for 394 yards and five touchdowns.