Larry Fitzgerald will play in 2020

Posted by Josh Alper on January 15, 2020, 9:36 AM EST
At the end of the regular season, Larry Fitzgerald said he would take some time to make up his mind about playing in 2020 but he gave a hint that suggested he wasn’t done with football just yet.

Fitzgerald said that he “can’t remember having as much joy in the process” as he had during the 2019 season with the Cardinals. The wideout will have a chance to enjoy himself even more in 2020.

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that Fitzgerald has signed a one-year contract to return to the team for his 17th season.

Fitzgerald had 74 catches for 804 yards and four touchdowns in 2019 and will enter the 2020 season with a streak of 243 straight games with a reception. That’s second-most all-time behind Jerry Rice and Fitzgerald is also second behind Rice in receiving yards and catches.

UPDATE 10:07 a.m. ET: Fitzgerald posted a tweet to confirm his return and share his excitement about the coming year.

“This season was among the most fun of my career. The future is so bright for this team & I relish the opportunity to build with this talented young nucleus. Arizona is where I started and where I will finish. 2020! Let’s get to work!”

15 responses to “Larry Fitzgerald will play in 2020

  3. Awesome! It seems like the delay in his decision gets shorter each year. Glad to have him back! It is always great to watch an all-time great player for as long as we can, especially when he is still producing!

  4. superfanentertainment says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:40 am
    The Cardinals must have dirt on Fitz for him to commit to a 17th year with this dumpster of a club. Ugh.

    Or is he just a good hardworking loyal person who still loves to play football?

  10. kurdishpats1 says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:59 am
    Moss and T.O. have more TDs than him.

    Fitz has more class, which in the big picture of life, is a lot more valuable to have.

  11. kurdishpats1 says: “Moss and T.O. have more TDs than him.” Moss and T.O. also played on far superior teams that had more high-powered offenses and better QBs. Fitzgerald is a class act who has been great for a long time, despite the lack of talent that Arizona provided around him. He is certainly HOF-worthy.

  15. Cardinals fans never thought for a minute Larry Fitzgerald wouldn’t return for the 2020 season. Fitzgerald is really close to breaking Jerry Rices records, with a couple more big seasons Fitz can pass up a few or Rices records and Fitz is well aware of that. Fitz also fits this offense perfectly and has a young franchise QB throwing to him for the 1st time since Palmer retired in Kyler Murray who will only get better and better. With the Cardinals set to have a top 10 pick and well over $80M in cap space this off-season they are not far away from being a contender in the NFC & Fitz wants to be around when that happens. Fitz is no longer one of the best #1WR’s in the league but he is still an elite caliber #2WR who in the 2nd year of this offense shouldn’t have much trouble catching 100+ passes for 1000+YDs now that Murray is no longer a rookie, if Arizona can bring in a true #1 WR on draft night Kyler Murray will have an extremely talented WR room going into 2020.

