Larry Fitzgerald will play in 2020

Getty Images

At the end of the regular season, Larry Fitzgerald said he would take some time to make up his mind about playing in 2020 but he gave a hint that suggested he wasn’t done with football just yet.

Fitzgerald said that he “can’t remember having as much joy in the process” as he had during the 2019 season with the Cardinals. The wideout will have a chance to enjoy himself even more in 2020.

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that Fitzgerald has signed a one-year contract to return to the team for his 17th season.

Fitzgerald had 74 catches for 804 yards and four touchdowns in 2019 and will enter the 2020 season with a streak of 243 straight games with a reception. That’s second-most all-time behind Jerry Rice and Fitzgerald is also second behind Rice in receiving yards and catches.

UPDATE 10:07 a.m. ET: Fitzgerald posted a tweet to confirm his return and share his excitement about the coming year.

“This season was among the most fun of my career. The future is so bright for this team & I relish the opportunity to build with this talented young nucleus. Arizona is where I started and where I will finish. 2020! Let’s get to work!”