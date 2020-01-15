Larry Warford added to NFC Pro Bowl team

Getty Images

The number of Saints heading to the Pro Bowl keeps on rising.

Seven players were initially selected to the team and last week saw left guard Andrus Peat and tight end Jared Cook added to the roster as injury replacements. Right guard Larry Warford is the latest addition to the group.

Warford was named to the team on Wednesday as a replacement for Cowboys guard Zack Martin. Left tackle Terron Armstead was also selected, so the Saints offensive line is well represented.

Warford started 15 games for the Saints in the regular season and added a 16th start in their playoff loss to the Vikings. He joined the Saints in 2017 and has been selected for the Pro Bowl in all three of his seasons with New Orleans.