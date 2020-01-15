LSU linebacker Patrick Queen leaving school early

Getty Images

LSU players (and coaches) have ability to go out on top, so several of them are.

The latest to announce he’s leaving school is linebacker Patrick Queen.

Queen was named the defensive MVP of Monday night’s national championship game win over Clemson.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder had eight tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in the final, and finished the year with 85 tackles and 12 tackles for loss.

He joins LSU safety Grant Delpit on his way out the door, along with 30-year-old assistant coach Joe Brady, who is heading to Carolina to become offensive coordinator.