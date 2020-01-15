LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire declares for draft

Getty Images

Fresh off a national championship, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is leaving LSU to head to the NFL.

Edwards-Helaire announced his decision to enter the draft on social media Wednesday night.

“With a fearful and knowledgeable decision, I am declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft, and forgoing my senior season at Louisiana State University,” Edwards-Helaire wrote. “Thank you Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for paving the way.”

Edwards-Helaire improved his draft stock by rushing for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He also caught 55 passes for 453 yards and a touchdown.

He ended his three-year career with 2,698 yards from scrimmage and 24 total touchdowns.