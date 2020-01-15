Marquise Brown, Nick Bosa are the divisional round rookies of the week

Getty Images

Tuesday’s #PFTPM handed out awards for players, rookies, coaches, and calls of the week for the divisional round of the playoffs.

The players of the week are Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry. The rookies: Marquise Brown and Nick Bosa.

The video clip discussing the reasoning and other related information and #takes appears in the attached clip. The link to the audio for the full edition of the Tuesday #PFTPM appears below.

Coming Thursday, the #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned Joint Mega-Picks podcast. On Friday, we’ll do an all-questions edition of #PFTPM.