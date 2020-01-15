No practice for Chris Jones Wednesday

Getty Images

The Chiefs would love to have defensive tackle Chris Jones on hand to help slow down Derrick Henry and the rest of the Titans offense on Sunday, but they’ll have to wait to see if he’ll be healthy enough to make that a reality.

Jones missed last Sunday’s win with a calf injury and head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that Jones was considered day-to-day when asked if he’d make it back for the AFC Championship Game.

Wednesday’s practice is the first milepost since Reid’s comments earlier this week and Reid said at his press conference that Jones will not take part in the session. Reid did add that Jones has been getting better, but that they team will continue to hold off on making any pronouncements for Sunday.

Running back LeSean McCoy and quarterback Matt Moore are sick and will not practice Wednesday. Tight end Travis Kelce is expected to practice in some capacity after being listed as questionable with a knee injury last week. Given how well Kelce performed, his condition would seem to be the least of the team’s injury concerns.