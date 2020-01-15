Orlando Brown replacing Trent Brown in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

The Ravens have their 13th Pro Bowler.

The team announced Wednesday that right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will replace Raiders right tackle Trent Brown, who went on injured reserve late in the season with a chest injury.

Orlando Brown becomes Baltimore’s third Pro Bowl offensive lineman, joining right guard Marshal Yanda and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

“Obviously it’s special individually, but it’s more of a team thing,” Brown said, via Ryan Mink of the team website. “With what Lamar [Jackson] was able to do and what our offense was able to accomplish this year, it’s more team than anything.

“Although I did make the Pro Bowl this year, I didn’t play my best football. It’s a good accolade, but at the end of the day, I want to continue to get better and continue to make the Pro Bowl for however long I’m playing.”

Brown’s late father, Orlando “Zeus” Brown, never went to the Pro Bowl in his 11-year NFL career.

“I remember him talking about how if I made the Pro Bowl and he was still living, he would be down there acting a [fool],” Brown said with a laugh. “I know he would be really happy.”

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters will not play in the game, with the Steelers announcing cornerback Joe Haden will replace Peters.