Paul Tagliabue, Steve Sabol, George Young make Hall as contributors

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 15, 2020, 9:32 AM EST
After he was turned away four times in the standard Hall of Fame voting process, Paul Tagliabue finally found his way to Canton.

Tagliabue was among the 13 new Hall of Famers announced Wednesday, along with two other contributor candidates — former NFL Films president Steve Sabol and former Giants General Manager George Young.

Commissioner from 1989 to 2006, Tagliabue presided over a period of continued growth for the league, following the Pete Rozelle era.

But he was also dogged by criticisms of his role in the way the league addressed the concussion issue, and that was a major issue in the four times he was rejected by the regular process.

The Centennial Class was chosen by a special Blue Ribbon Panel put together by the Hall, and it was not subject to review by the usual committee of selectors. Initially, the Centennial Class was supposed to be subject to an up-down vote by the regular committee, but the Hall changed the voting process in mid-stream and made the Blue Ribbon Panel’s decision final.

Sabol joins his father Ed in the Hall, for their groundbreaking work in presenting the game visually, bringing a cinematic flair to the game that contributed to its popularity.

Young joined the Giants in 1979, and hired a coach named Bill Parcells and drafted Lawrence Taylor and Phil Simms, bringing stability to a Giants franchise which hadn’t made the playoffs since 1963. He was a five-time NFL executive of the year, who also worked for the Colts and Dolphins before finishing his career working for the league.

10 responses to “Paul Tagliabue, Steve Sabol, George Young make Hall as contributors

  1. Tagliabue…. meh.

    I watched a lot of Giants games in the 1970s and early 1980s with my father. They were dreadful and had been so for a long, long time. Young changed the culture and set the stage for future success. Not sure what the Giants would be today without Young.

    Why are people like Harold Carmichael and Donnie Shell being voted in? They were not HOF players.

  2. you mean steve. glad to see george young make it, as he really turned those giants around. much more justified than owners who just buy their way in.

  3. I’m glad Sabol got in. Though Ed was the founder, Steve did a lot to make NFL Films what it became. John Facenda deserves a lot of that credit too, but I doubt he’d ever be considered for tha Hall.

  5. It a good thing that they did not back door Art Modell into the hall. You can’t just rip the heart out of a city and expect to be immortalized into the hall.

  7. Bad couple of days for “football” fans living in Baltimore! First the Ravens are bounced, then Tagliabue somehow enters the HoF? He seemed to make it his mission to keep the NFL out of Baltimore and in the Redskins market!

  8. How does a guy (Tagliabue) who presided over 2 strike seasons out of his 17 years and who used scab replacement players get in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

    This guy was the NFL commissioner over arguably the two worst seasons (’82,’87) in NFL history. The only two seasons in the modern era who were not able to complete full seasons. In 1982 the NFL only played 9 regular season games and in 1987 the NFL only played 15 regular season games with 3 of those weeks having games played with scabs. And Tagliabue gets rewarded for this???

    _____________________________________________________

    Pete Rozelle was the commissioner during those seasons, Tags took over in late 89.

    Just the same, I don’t think he was a great one.

