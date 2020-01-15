Preston Smith, Bryan Bulaga among limited participants in Packers practice

Getty Images

The Packers have turned in their first injury report of the week and it made good on something head coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.

LaFleur said that right tackle Bryan Bulaga would practice after missing last Sunday’s win with an illness and Bulaga was listed as a limited participant in the first workout of the week. He had plenty of company in that category for the Packers.

Linebacker Preston Smith was listed as limited all of last week with an ankle issue and kicked off this week the same way. Wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), fullback Danny Vitale (knee), right guard Billy Turner (ankle) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (back) were also limited on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison (illness) was the only player not to practice for medical reasons. Tight end Jimmy Graham had a rest day and wide receiver Ryan Grant was absent for personal reasons.