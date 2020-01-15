Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson says he had minor back surgery in instagram post

Getty Images

Raiders 2019 fourth-round cornerback Isaiah Johnson posted on his instagram account on Tuesday that he had undergone surgery to address a minor back injury.

“Thank god for a safe (minor) back surgery today,” Johnson wrote. “Now it’s time for a Road to a great recovery. Time to give #Raidernation the best healthy Zay they could ask for. Let’s take over 2020.”

Johnson missed over half of his rookie season with the team after sustaining a concussion and a fractured face in a collision with teammate Marquel Lee in a preseason game in August. He was activated from injured reserve in November and appeared in five games for the Raiders down the stretch. However, most of his time was spent on special teams with Johnson getting just 14 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Johnson was the 129th overall pick in last spring’s draft out of the University of Houston.