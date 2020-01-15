Ravens to coach AFC Pro Bowl squad

Getty Images

The Ravens were the top seed in the AFC playoffs this season and they came into January with designs on making a run to Miami for Super Bowl LIV, but the Titans had other ideas.

Instead of Miami, the Ravens coaching staff will be headed to a different game in Florida. The team announced that John Harbaugh and the rest of the team’s coaches will be running the show for the AFC squad.

While some players are likely to pull out of the game, they’ll likely have plenty of familiar faces with 12 Ravens on the Pro Bowl roster. Tight end Mark Andrews, long snapper Morgan Cox, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters; running back Mark Ingram, linebacker Matthew Judon, quarterback Lamar Jackson, fullback Patrick Ricard, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Earl Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker and right guard Marshal Yanda have been named to the team.

Some of those players will likely drop out of the proceedings and we’ll keep track of all the changes at PFT.