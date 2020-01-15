Report: Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes sustained fractured vertebra in neck

Getty Images

The injury that landed Minnesota Vikings cornerback on injured reserve ahead of the start of the postseason was a fractured bone in his neck, according to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Hughes appeared on the injury report with a neck injury following the team’s win over the Chicago Bears in the regular season finale and was placed on injured reserve to allow the team to add Marcus Sherels to the roster as a replacement.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t comment on the specifics of Hughes’ injury at the end of the season but said he’s expected to be OK.

“He should be good to go. I mean, it will heal,” Zimmer said.

Hughes appeared in 14 games for the Vikings this season with three starts. He recorded 45 tackles and had nine passes defended with an interception and two forced fumbles.