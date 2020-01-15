Saints fullback Zach Line announces retirement

Getty Images

Saints fullback Zach Line is calling it a career after seven seasons.

Line, 29, announced his retirement on Instagram.

“As I look back on the last seven seasons in the NFL I cannot help but to feel extremely proud,” Line wrote. “I have never bragged about my accomplishments, but knowing the odds and ignoring them, and choosing to instead believe in myself, my faith, and the support of my loving wife and family is something I am proud of. The decision to retire is NOT easy, which is true for most competitors. This decision is something I have prayed about and communicated with those that I love. The game of football will never leave me and I hope to share and teach the positive experiences I had along the way in the future.”

Line, who entered the league as a college free agent out of SMU, played 75 games with 22 starts. He finishes his career with 56 touches for 275 yards and six touchdowns.

Line played 12 games for the Saints this season. A knee injury kept him out of the regular-season finale and the postseason game.