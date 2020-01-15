Scott Turner: Dwayne Haskins has physical tools, needs reps

Getty Images

Washington’s new offensive coordinator inherits a quarterback who was a first-round choice a year ago. Scott Turner will be charged with developing Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, the 15th overall choice, has the physical tools, Turner said. The quarterback, though, lacks experience.

He played only 171 snaps on offense before 2018 at Ohio State when he became the starting quarterback. Haskins played only 433 snaps as a rookie.

“Obviously I looked at Dwayne coming out a year ago,” Turner said Wednesday in a conference call with beat reporters. “I was a really big fan of his coming out of Ohio State, had him rated pretty high. Looking at him, I felt like he got better as the year went on. He was a little bit more comfortable playing in the NFL. It is a big step.

“The big thing for Dwayne is he hasn’t played a lot of football. He was a one-year starter at Ohio State and then just kind of played sparingly this past season, so all of the physical tools that you want are there and I think he needs to keep getting experience and will be a really good player.”

Haskins, 22, started seven games. He went 2-5 and completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,365 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

But in his final six quarters, Haskins completed 72 percent of his passes for 394 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

“You obviously see the big, strong guy who can stand in the pocket and really push the ball down the field,” Turner said. “We’re going to want to use a lot of play-action pass and then something also he’s done a good job of in his past and in college, too, is just being able to get the ball out quickly and kind of distribute the football to the playmakers and let them make the plays for him.”