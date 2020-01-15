Skip Peete heading to Dallas as running backs coach

Getty Images

The Cowboys have found another new assistant coach, though he’s not new to them.

According to Lindsay Thiry of ESPN.com, former Rams running backs coach Skip Peete is being hired for the same job in Dallas.

The Rams let Peete go this offseason in a reworking of Sean McVay’s staff. Their running game wasn’t as productive this year, but it’s hard to pin that on Peete considering Todd Gurley‘s drop-off seemed to be largely health-related.

Peete was with the Cowboys from 2007-12, and has also coached for the Bears and Raiders. He was also a grad assistant at the University of Pittsburgh in 1989, where he worked with another GA named Mike McCarthy.