Steelers hire Matt Canada as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Steelers didn’t have a quarterbacks coach last year, or any stability at quarterback.

They’re hoping for both in 2020, but they have at least hired a coach.

The team announced that Matt Canada has been hired as the new quarterbacks coach. They haven’t had anyone in that role since Randy Fichtner took over as offensive coordinator in 2018.

Canada has a lengthy college resume, and was most recently at Maryland. He’s also coached at LSU, N.C. State, Pitt, and Wisconsin in recent years.

The Steelers struggled, as one might expect, after Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season to an elbow injury, getting moments of competence from Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges but not enough to sustain a playoff push.