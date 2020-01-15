Tajae Sharpe says his Derrick Henry introduction paid “homage” to Mark Ingram

Getty Images

During postgame interviews at the podium Saturday night, Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe copied Mark Ingram‘s introduction of Lamar Jackson earlier this season.

“Before we get started, I wanted to introduce to y’all – we have the NFL’s rushing leader [here]. Anybody got a problem with that, come see me – we about that. Big Truss, woo-woo,” Sharpe said during the intro on the Twitter feed of Jim Wyatt of the team website. “King Henry, in the flesh, woo-woo.”

Sharpe slapped hands with Henry as Sharpe made way for the running back, saying, “It’s all jokes.”

Sharpe insisted Wednesday he meant no disrespect to Ingram or the Ravens.

“That’s what people have to understand,” Sharpe said, via Wyatt. “They take it as disrespecting or mocking or trolling. We ain’t into none of that. We are just having fun, and we are winning. It is fun when you win.

“When Mark Ingram did it, it was a great intro, and we all enjoyed it. So we did it again, paying homage to him. It is all fun and games. I think some people took it the wrong way. I don’t know why people try and make a big deal of the Titans having fun when they win when everybody else in the league can do it.”

Henry ran for 195 yards in leading the Titans to the upset win over the AFC’s top seed. The Titans play the Chiefs for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.