Takk McKinley recovering from surgery

Getty Images

Add Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley to the list of players who will spend some portion of this offseason recovering from surgical procedures.

McKinley posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed after having what he termed a successful operation. His left shoulder was heavily bandaged in the shot, which makes sense since he was placed on injured reserve in Decemebr after hurting his shoulder.

There’s no word at this point about whether the operation will run any risk of sidelining McKinley for part of the offseason program. The Falcons have to make a call this offseason about whether to pick up the 2021 option on the 2017 first-round pick’s contract.

McKinley started 13 of the 14 games he played in 2019. He ended the year with 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. He has posted 71 tackles, 16.5 sacks and 38 quarterback hits in 45 career games.